CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Analysis: 'Balanced Paper, Map-based Questions Were Tricky'

CBSE Board Exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th are going on. This year, approximately 38 lakh candidates are appearing for the board exams. CBSE conducted the class 12th Geography paper successfully on March 2. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students who appeared for the class 12th Geography paper found the difficulty level of questions moderate.

CBSE class 12th geography paper pattern

The question paper was divided into 4 sections A, B, C and D. In section A question number 1 to 17 are MCQ-type questions. In section B question numbers 18-23 were short-answer-type questions. Questions 18 and 19 were source-based questions. In section C question number 24 to 28 were long answer-based questions. In section D questions number 29 and 30 were map-based questions having 5 subparts. The total marks were 70.

CBSE class 12th geography paper analysis

"The questions were good. I found the map-based questions a bit tricky. Otherwise, the rest of the questions were balanced," a student said.

"Most of the questions were asked from the NCERT book. The questions were moderately difficult," another student said.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023

The next major paper for class 12th will be Physics which will be held on March 6. The CBSE class 12 exam will conclude on April 5. CBSE Class 10th exam will end on March 21.