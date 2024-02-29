English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Analysis: 'Well-balanced and easy paper'

The CBSE Class 12 Geography exam took place today, featuring a well-structured paper incorporating a variety of competency-based questions.

Nandini Verma
Students writing board exams
File image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The CBSE Class 12 Geography exam took place today, featuring a well-structured paper incorporating a variety of competency-based questions. THe paper was very easy, as per students. According to the sample paper, the exam pattern included multiple-choice questions, source-based questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, and map-based questions.

Here's a breakdown of the paper pattern:

Advertisement
  • Time allowed: 3 hours
  • Maximum marks: 70
  • The question paper contained 30 questions, divided into five sections (A, B, C, D, and E).

CBSE Class 12th Geography paper Analysis:

  • All three sets of Geography Papers were deemed relatively easy.
  • The papers were well-structured, incorporating a variety of competency-based questions.
  • Some questions required critical thinking, demanding students to apply their prerequisite knowledge.
  • There were minor issues reported, such as a slightly blurred bar graph in question 19.
  • The map-based questions were well-received by students.
  • Overall, the paper was considered balanced, leaving students satisfied with their performance.

Soma Majumdar, a PGT Geography teacher at VidyaGyan Leadership Academy in Bulandshahr, provided this analysis based on the paper held on February 29, 2024.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World3 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World4 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo