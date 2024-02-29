Advertisement

The CBSE Class 12 Geography exam took place today, featuring a well-structured paper incorporating a variety of competency-based questions. THe paper was very easy, as per students. According to the sample paper, the exam pattern included multiple-choice questions, source-based questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, and map-based questions.

Here's a breakdown of the paper pattern:

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum marks: 70

The question paper contained 30 questions, divided into five sections (A, B, C, D, and E).

CBSE Class 12th Geography paper Analysis:

All three sets of Geography Papers were deemed relatively easy.

The papers were well-structured, incorporating a variety of competency-based questions.

Some questions required critical thinking, demanding students to apply their prerequisite knowledge.

There were minor issues reported, such as a slightly blurred bar graph in question 19.

The map-based questions were well-received by students.

Overall, the paper was considered balanced, leaving students satisfied with their performance.

Soma Majumdar, a PGT Geography teacher at VidyaGyan Leadership Academy in Bulandshahr, provided this analysis based on the paper held on February 29, 2024.

