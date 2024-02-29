Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:10 IST
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Analysis: 'Well-balanced and easy paper'
The CBSE Class 12 Geography exam took place today, featuring a well-structured paper incorporating a variety of competency-based questions.
According to the sample paper, the exam pattern included multiple-choice questions, source-based questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, and map-based questions.
Here's a breakdown of the paper pattern:
- Time allowed: 3 hours
- Maximum marks: 70
- The question paper contained 30 questions, divided into five sections (A, B, C, D, and E).
CBSE Class 12th Geography paper Analysis:
- All three sets of Geography Papers were deemed relatively easy.
- The papers were well-structured, incorporating a variety of competency-based questions.
- Some questions required critical thinking, demanding students to apply their prerequisite knowledge.
- There were minor issues reported, such as a slightly blurred bar graph in question 19.
- The map-based questions were well-received by students.
- Overall, the paper was considered balanced, leaving students satisfied with their performance.
Soma Majumdar, a PGT Geography teacher at VidyaGyan Leadership Academy in Bulandshahr, provided this analysis based on the paper held on February 29, 2024.
Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:10 IST
