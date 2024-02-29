Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 08:30 IST

CBSE Class 12 Geography paper today, important instructions for students here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 12th Geography examination today. The examination is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am.

Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Students outside Board Exam Centre | Image:PTI/ File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 12th Geography examination today. The examination is scheduled to take place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and students are reminded to carry their admit cards for smooth entry into the examination hall.

The CBSE Class 12 Geography paper holds significant weight, accounting for 70 marks. A passing grade requires a minimum of 33% marks. The examination is divided into five sections, demanding a focused and efficient use of the allocated 3-hour time frame.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern

The examination consists of 30 questions, distributed across five sections. Here is the breakdown based on the CBSE sample paper:

  • Section A (Q1-Q17): Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each.
  • Section B (Q18-Q19): Source-based Questions carrying 3 marks each.
  • Section C (Q20-Q23): Short Answer Type Questions carrying 3 marks each. Answers to be written in 80 to 100 words.
  • Section D (Q24-Q28): Long Answer Type Questions carrying 5 marks each. Answers to be written in 120 to 150 words.
  • Section E (Q29-Q30): Map-based Questions.

This diverse structure aims to assess students on various cognitive levels, from recalling facts to critical analysis and interpretation.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Important Instructions

Admit Card: Students must carry their admit cards to the examination center without fail. The admit card serves as an essential document for identification and verification purposes.

Reporting Time: Students should arrive at the examination center well before the designated reporting time. Late entry may lead to disqualification from appearing in the exam. The exam begins at 10.30 am. Candidates must reach the centre latest by 10 am. 

COVID-19 Protocols: In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students must adhere to all safety protocols mandated by the authorities. This includes wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and following hygiene practices.

Stationery: Students should bring their own pens, pencils, erasers, and other necessary stationery items. Borrowing or sharing of stationery with other students is not permitted.

Electronic Devices: Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or any other communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Students found in possession of such devices may face disciplinary action.

Answer Sheets: Carefully fill out all required details on the answer sheet, including roll number, subject code, and other relevant information. Any discrepancies in the information provided may lead to complications in result processing.

Question Paper: Once the question paper is distributed, students should carefully read all instructions mentioned on the question paper before attempting to answer any questions.

Time Management: Manage time effectively during the examination, allocating sufficient time to each section as per the exam pattern. Avoid spending too much time on any single question.

Answering Format: Write answers clearly and legibly. Use appropriate headings, bullet points, or numbering wherever necessary to organize your answers effectively.

Follow Exam Pattern: Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and marking scheme beforehand to understand the allocation of marks for different sections and types of questions.

Review Answers: After completing the exam, utilize any remaining time to review your answers and make any necessary corrections or additions.

Maintain Silence: Maintain silence inside the examination hall to avoid disturbing other candidates. Any form of communication or misconduct during the exam may lead to disqualification.

Compliance with Instructions: Follow all instructions provided by the invigilators and examination authorities throughout the duration of the exam.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 08:30 IST

