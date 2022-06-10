CBSE Class 12 History Exam Paper Review; Students Find Questions "easy And Lengthy"

CBSE Class 12 History Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 History Term 2 Examination today, June 10, 2022. The exam was held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The question paper was divided into 4 sections: A, B, C, and D. Now, that the examination is over students have shared their experiences and views on the paper.

According to reports, the CBSE Class 12 History question paper was easy but took a bit longer to attempt. In the question paper, only questions and answers were given in Section A and Section B. Section C comprised the case study. The last section, Section D, included work-based questions. Students would be marked out of 40 marks in this examination.

CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper analysis

All those students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2022 found the question paper relatively easier than expected as it was majorly based on the NCERT. According to media reports, several students found the history exam question paper easier than any other exam. Moreover, the paper was also based on the sample paper released by the CBSE Board earlier. The majority of the students found the paper easy to attempt, and the teachers revealed that the students would score better marks in the History Class 12 Examination. The marks scored in this examination can play a significant role in increasing the overall percentage of the students. The Board will soon share the answer key for the Class 12 History examination with the students to use as a reference.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams will end in the coming 5 days. The final exam would be conducted on June 15, 2022. It is recommended that students must regularly visit the official website of CBSE of fresh updates.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)