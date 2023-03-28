CBSE Class 12 History Exam Tomorrow: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started the examination for Class 12 candidates on February 15. According to the official schedule, the Class 12 History exam for candidates in the Humanities stream will be conducted tomorrow, March 29. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination should check the exam-day guidelines and last-minute preparation tips.

According to the sample question paper shared by the board, the History paper will consist of 34 questions, which would carry 80 marks. The questions would come divided into five sections- A, B, C, D, and E. The section A of question paper will have 21 multiple choice question each carrying one marks. The section B would be question number 22 to 27 for 3 marks each.

The section C of the History paper, from question number 28 to 30, will consist of long answer questions each carrying 8 marks. Candidates must note that they will have to answer Section C questions within 350 words. Lastly, section D, from question number 31 to 33, will be source based questions with three sub questions. Section D questions will consist of 4 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 History paper: Important guidelines

The candidates must reach the exam centre before the mentioned time. According to official notice, exam starts at 10:30 am and the students will get an extra 15 minutes to go through the question paper. It's advised to every student that they should be in the exam hall by 10 am. The candidates must also carry their admit card and exam related documents. If not carried, the security officials can restrict the entry of the candidates to the exam hall.

Any type of electronic devices or gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam venue. Students are advised to read the exam-day instructions on their admit card carefully before coming for the History paper. The students must also bring their own stationery items as asking for the same from other examinees during the exam is strictly not allowed. Follow the instructions given on the question paper and try writing answers within the word limit and time frame.

CBSE Class 12 History Exam Sample Paper