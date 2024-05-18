Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the verification process for the CBSE Class 12 Result 2024. The registration window opened on May 17 and will remain active until May 21, 2024. Aspiring candidates seeking verification of their marks can apply through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

To initiate the verification process, candidates are required to pay a processing fee of ₹500 per subject.

How to apply for marks verification

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the "Verification Process" link located below the notification list on the homepage. Upon clicking, a new page will appear where candidates need to select the "Apply Online" link. On the subsequent page, click on the "Class 12 Verification" link. Enter the roll number, school number, and center number as prompted. Select the subject(s) you wish to verify and click on submit. After submission, download the confirmation page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

The results of the verification process will be communicated through the same login account used for the application. In case of any changes in marks, candidates will be notified accordingly. The revised marks will be updated once the re-calculation is completed.

It's important to note that candidates opting for mark verification are eligible to apply for a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. Subsequently, only those who have obtained a photocopy can apply for re-evaluation.

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 was declared on May 13, 2024, with an overall pass percentage of 87.98%. Out of the total 1,62,1224 students who appeared for the exams, 1,42,6420 students successfully passed. Notably, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.52%, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 85.12%.

Click here for official notice for more details.

