CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 Tomorrow: Check Paper Structure And Exam-day Tips Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow, March 6, 2023. The students appearing for the examination must check exam-day tips, marking scheme and other details before appearing for the examination.

The Class 12 Physics boards exam will be held for 70 marks and the candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt all the questions. According to the official schedule, the exam timing for CBSE Class 12 Physics exam is 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. However, the candidates will be given additional 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 paper structure

According to the CBSE, the entire question paper, which is 70 marks, will consist of 35 questions. The candidates will get questions divided into five sections -- Section A, B, C, D, and E. Candidates must note that attempting all the questions are compulsory.

In Section A, the candidates will get 18 multiple-choice-questions (MCQs) of one mark each. There will be seven questions of two marks each in Section B and Section C will have five questions of three marks each. The Section D of the CBSE Class 12 Physics exam question paper will consist of three long questions of five marks each. Lastly, Section E will consist of two case-study questions of four marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 preparation tips

The candidates appearing for the class 12 Physics exam should check the syllabus again and ensure that nothing is missed out. Everything including diagrams, important chapters, topics and formulae should not be missed.

The candidates should also take references strictly from CBSE-prescribed books like the NCERT textbook. Candidates can also solve the sample paper of the Class 12 physics exam to get an idea of paper structure and question types. Apart from sample papers, last year's question paper can also be solved. The candidates can visit the official website at cbse.gov.in to download last year's question paper.