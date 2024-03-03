English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:26 IST

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2024 tomorrow; 5 key topics to revise, important guidelines here

CBSE Class 12 physics exam will be held on March 4. Check five key topics to revise before the exam and important exam-day guidelines here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Students outside Board Exam Centre | Image:PTI/ File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th Physics board examination tomorrow, March 4, 2024. The examination will be held in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, spanning three hours. 

Exam Details:

  • Date: March 4, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
  • Duration: 3 hours

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Sample Paper 

According to the CBSE Class 12th Physics Sample paper 2023-24, the examination consists of 33 questions with a total of 70 marks. Students can access the CBSE Sample paper at https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. Solving sample papers aids students in assessing their preparedness and honing their time management skills.

CBSE Class 12 Exams: Important Guidelines

  • Candidates must strictly adhere to all instructions issued by the CBSE.
  • Prohibited items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, papers, notebooks, and electronic items are not allowed in the exam hall.
  • Communication devices, including GPS-equipped mobile phones, are strictly prohibited.
  • Candidates are required to maintain discipline in the examination center and follow all instructions on the Admit Card.
  • Efficient time management is crucial during the exam. Allocate sufficient time to each section of the question paper to ensure completion within the specified time limit.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2024: Top 5 Topics to Revise

  1. Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current
  2. Optics and Optical Instruments
  3. Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
  4. Semiconductor Devices
  5. Communication Systems

As students gear up for the Class 12th Physics board examination, revising these key topics can help reinforce their understanding and boost their confidence. Remember to stay calm, focused, and adhere to the exam guidelines for a successful examination experience.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:26 IST

