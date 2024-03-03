Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th Physics board examination tomorrow, March 4, 2024. The examination will be held in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, spanning three hours.

Exam Details:

Date: March 4, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Duration: 3 hours

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Sample Paper

According to the CBSE Class 12th Physics Sample paper 2023-24, the examination consists of 33 questions with a total of 70 marks. Students can access the CBSE Sample paper at https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. Solving sample papers aids students in assessing their preparedness and honing their time management skills.

CBSE Class 12 Exams: Important Guidelines

Candidates must strictly adhere to all instructions issued by the CBSE.

Prohibited items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, papers, notebooks, and electronic items are not allowed in the exam hall.

Communication devices, including GPS-equipped mobile phones, are strictly prohibited.

Candidates are required to maintain discipline in the examination center and follow all instructions on the Admit Card.

Efficient time management is crucial during the exam. Allocate sufficient time to each section of the question paper to ensure completion within the specified time limit.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2024: Top 5 Topics to Revise

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current Optics and Optical Instruments Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Semiconductor Devices Communication Systems

As students gear up for the Class 12th Physics board examination, revising these key topics can help reinforce their understanding and boost their confidence. Remember to stay calm, focused, and adhere to the exam guidelines for a successful examination experience.