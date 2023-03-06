CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis: Students Find Questions Moderately Difficult

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th are ongoing. Around 38 lakh candidates are appearing for the CBSE board exams this year. CBSE conducted the class 12th Physics paper successfully on March 6. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students who appeared for the class 12th physics paper found the difficulty level of questions moderate.

CBSE class 12th physics paper analysis

There were a total of 35 questions. All questions were compulsory. The question paper had five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E. All the sections were compulsory. Section A contained eighteen MCQs of 1 mark each, Section B contained seven questions of two marks each, Section C had five questions of three marks each, section D had three long questions of five marks each and Section E contained two case study-based questions of 4 marks each. There was no overall choice. However, an internal choice had been provided in sections B, C, D and E. Students had to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

What students said after the paper?

"Most of the questions were asked from the NCERT book. I found the paper moderately difficult because of lengthy calculations," a student said.

"The paper was neither easy nor tough. I had prepared well for the exam but I found some questions lengthy," another student said.

Expert analysis

"Overall the CBSE Class XII Board Physics Paper was of moderate difficulty as there were a total of 15 easy type questions, 19 medium type questions & 1 difficult type questions. There were a few MCQ which carried a bit of lengthy calculations. The question paper carried some direct derivations and approx 17 to 20 marks of direct numerical based questions. Compared to last year, this year the Physics was slightly difficult," Nitin Arora [Assistant Director (Engg.) - Aakash BYJU’s Digital] said.

Sharwan Chhabra, PGT, Physics, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14 Faridabad said, "Physics 2023 CBSE paper was moderately challenging for average students but who comprehend the concepts effectively will get good grades.

Few MCQ's ( Section A) & Case study (Section E) were bit tricky & time consuming. However Section D (5 markers) were NCERT based. Section C & D questions were balanced.

The paper was strictly as per the Syllabus with a mix of applications & numericals on important topics.

Overall the paper was applications based, moderately challenging & balanced."

Harish Bisht, Educator- Physics, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon said, "The Class 12 physics paper was on the conceptually difficult side. Students found the paper lengthy and could not solve it in the given time. Question 13 of set -2 is incorrect; it should be 'REFLECTED WAVE FRONT ". Question 28 of set-2 the question came from the deleted topic."