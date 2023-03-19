CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam: Check Paper Pattern, Important Instructions Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 12 Political Science board exam tomorrow, March 20. The candidates who have chosen the Political Science subject in Class 12 should go through sample papers and check the important instructions and paper pattern here.

The Class 12 Political Science board exam 2023 will be conducted for 80 marks and the candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt all the questions. An additional 10 minutes will be provided before the commencement of the exam to go through the question paper.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam: Paper pattern

The candidates will see as many as 30 questions in the paper which consists of 80 marks. Question number 1 to 12 will be multiple-choice questions consisting of one mark each. On the other hand, question number 13 to 18 will consist of two marks each and the candidates will have to write down answers within 50 words. Question number 19 to 23 will have 4 marks each.

Whereas, questions 24-26 will be passage and map-based questions. Lastly, 27 to 30 number questions will consist of 6 marks each. The candidates should read all the questions carefully to avoid any mistakes.

Important exam day instructions

According to the official notice, the candidates must reach the exam centre before the given time for the closure of the gate. The admit card and other necessary documents should be carried by the students to ensure hassle-free entry to the exam hall.

The candidates also must carry their stationery items as asking other students for the same during the exam is strictly not allowed. Furthermore, no electronic gadgets or devices should be taken inside the exam venue. If found, strict action shall be taken against the student.

