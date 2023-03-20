CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam: Questions Level Moderate, Check Paper Analysis Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted its Class 12 Political Science board exam today, March 20. The students were given three hours to complete the examination between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The question paper consisted of 30 questions for 80 marks. Overall, the candidates found questions to be moderate and claimed that there were hardly any lengthy questions.

According to students, question number 1 to 12 had multiple-choice questions consisting of one mark each. On the other hand, question number 13 to 18 had questions of two marks each. Question number 19 to 23 consisted of 4 marks each. Whereas, questions 24-26 had passages and map-based questions. Lastly, 27 to 30 number questions had 6 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam: Paper Analysis

The Class 12 Political Science exam consisted of questions with moderate difficulty levels. According to Abhishek Sharma, PGT, Political Science, DPS Raj Nagar Extension, The MCQ section had some critical thinking questions. He also claimed that the question paper was in alignment with the sample paper shared by CBSE. The students who have read the NCERT textbooks to prepare for the Political Science exam would have benefitted.

Abhishek Sharma, said, "The Class 12 Political Science exam was a perfect culmination and integration of analysis, application and memory-based questions. The question paper was set in a way which provoked reasoning and thoughtfulness among the Learners. The next CBSE Class 12 Paper is on March 25, 2023, for Business Studies."

Bhawna Grover, PGT Political Science, MRG School, highlighted that the question paper was easy, especially the map-based questions. She said, "Time management was a must as the paper was a bit lengthy and although few questions were tricky and required critical thinking and deep understanding of the topics."

She went on to mention that the exam covered almost all range of topics, including the nature of democracy, forms of government, international relations, and political parties and pressure groups. The questions in the paper were from the syllabus and students who solved the sample papers would have benefitted from the same.

