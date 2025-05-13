CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Vijayawada Region Leads; Check Toppers, Pass percentage | Image: Republic

CBSE 12th Results LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 results for 2025 today, May 13. Students can now access their scorecards through multiple platforms, including the official CBSE websites—cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in—as well as the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG app.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 88.39%, marking a slight improvement from the previous year. Girls have once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 91.64% compared to 85.70% for boys.

Region-wise, the Vijayawada region has emerged as the top performer with an impressive pass percentage of 99.60%, followed by Trivandrum at 99.32% and Chennai at 97.39%.

In terms of institutional performance, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have achieved the highest pass percentage at 99.29%, closely followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) at 99.05%.

Students are advised to check their results using the official platforms to ensure accuracy and avoid misinformation. For any discrepancies or issues, they should contact their respective schools or the CBSE helpline.

