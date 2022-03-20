CBSE Class 12 Results: Grievance Redressal Portal Open To Submit Disputes Regarding Result

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 term 1 board exams results on March 19, 2022. This time, the board sent the result to the schools' registered email addresses. On Sunday, CBSE shared the performance of Class 12 students' Term-1 exams with their respective schools. Now, the board has opened a grievance submission portal where students can raise objections and send feedback regarding the results. However, there is no provision for students to raise objections directly and they need to submit disputes to schools, which in turn can submit them to the Board using a link available on cbse.nic.in and CBSE.gov.in.

CBSE Term 1 Result: Board opens window to raise objections against Class 12 result

Candidates must take note that March 30 is the last date to raise objections against the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result. "Disputes will be decided along with the verification schedule after the declaration of term 2 results," the CBSE said. It is worth mentioning here that CBSE is conducting board exams in two terms for the first time. Results of both Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams are now out, and term 2 exams will begin on April 26. The final pass/fail status will be revealed along with the term 2 results.

CBSE Class 12 Answer Key: Here's how schools can raise objections

Step 1: To file an objection against the Class 12 Term 1 Exam Result, candidates must first go to the CBSE's official website (cbse.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "School's request submission for resolution" link.

Step 3: Now, choose "Continue as school" or " Continue as RO/JS " as per your performance.

" as per your performance. Step 4: Log in using the required application number and password.

Step 5: Make a formal complaint.

Step 6: Take a screenshot for future use.

here's direct link to raise objections against CBSE Term 1 Result - CLICK HERE

CBSE has sent the results directly to the schools, and the concerned authorities in the schools are currently computing their results by adding the practical marks to the theory marks given by the board. Currently, the Board has only released the results of the Term 1 MCQ examination. Candidates must keep an eye on CBSE official website for fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative