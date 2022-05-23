CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Paper Easier Than Term 1 Exam, Say Students

CBSE 12th accountancy paper analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the inter or class 12 accountancy exam on May 23, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline and pen-paper mode. This year, over 35 lakh students have got themselves registered to take class 10th or 12th board exams. Registered class 12 students who took the accounts exam today have shared their views about the same. Check CBSE Term II accounts exam analysis here.

CBSE Term 2 accounts exam: Check students’ reactions here

A class 12 student studying in a private school said that she found the question paper easy. She said, “Initially, I thought the question paper was lengthy but once I started attempting the 12 questions of 40 marks that we had to answer in the stipulated 2 hours, I was able to do so well within the allotted time period. I found the question paper to be easier that what we had got in Term-1.” Another class 12 student said that the paper was easy as compared to the term 1 exam. “There were no surprises in the question paper and I have done well,” he said.

Teachers' reaction to Accounts Paper

Accounts subject teacher at a school in UP said that the question paper was easy and adhered to the pattern of the CBSE sample paper. “All questions were direct and most students should have done well. The questions asked were definitely easier than Term-1 when the question paper had greatly different from the CBSE sample paper given at the time,” she said.

CBSE class 12 exam: Accounts Paper was not lengthy

Many of the students felt satisfied as they found the paper well balanced. Most of them were able to complete the paper well on time as the paper was not at all lengthy. This is he term 2 exam going on. Due to COVID pandemic, CBSE this year divided the syllabus and exams into two parts. Final result will be calculated after adding marks of both the term.