CBSE Class 12th Biology Paper Today; Check Last-minute Guide, Key Instructions Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams for classes 10th and 12th are underway. CBSE will conduct the Class 12 Biology exam today, March 16, 2023. The students appearing for the examination must check exam-day guidelines, marking scheme, and other details before appearing for the examination.

The Class 12 Biology exam will be held for 70 marks and the candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt all the questions. According to the official schedule, the exam timing for CBSE Class 12 Biology paper is 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. However, the candidates will be given additional 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2023 paper structure

According to the CBSE, the entire question paper, which is 70 marks, will consist of 35 questions. The questions will be divided into five sections -- Sections A, B, C, D, and E. In Section A, the candidates will get 18 multiple-choice-questions (MCQs) of one mark each. There will be seven questions of two marks each in Section B and Section C will have five questions of three marks each. The Section D of the CBSE Class 12 Physics exam question paper will consist of three long questions of five marks each. Lastly, Section E will consist of two case-study questions of four marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam: Important Instructions

The candidates appearing for the class 12 biology exam should not forget to bring their CBSE admit card.

They must carry only the essential and required stationary items.

They must ensure that no electronic device or Bluetooth device is with them when they go to the exam center.

Last-minute guide