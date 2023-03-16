CBSE Class 12th Biology Paper Was 'moderately Difficult With Tricky Questions'

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th are underway. Approximately, 38 lakh candidates are appearing for the CBSE board exams this year. CBSE conducted the class 12th Biology paper successfully on March 16. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students who appeared for the class 12th Biology paper found the difficulty level of questions to be moderately difficult.

CBSE class 12th Biology paper analysis

The exam was held for a maximum mark of 70. There were a total of 33 questions. All questions were compulsory. The question paper had five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E. All the sections were compulsory. Section–A had 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section–B had 5 questions of 2 marks each; Section– C had 7 questions of 3 marks each; Section– D had 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section–E had 3 questions of 5 marks each. There was no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student had to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

How was the paper? Expert analysis

"Biology 2023 CBSE paper was moderately challenging for average students but who could handle the Section-A will get good grades.

Few MCQ's ( Section A) & Case study (Section D) were a bit tricky & time consuming as questions were to test analytical skills. Assertion-Reason (Section A) was confusing. However Section E (5 markers) was NCERT based. Section C & D questions (2 and 3 markers) were balanced.

The paper was strictly as per the Syllabus with a mix of questions based on application & problem solving.

Overall the Biology paper was balanced and gave students a fair chance to demonstrate their knowledge and problem solving skills," said Ruchi Krishnatray PGT Biology Middle School Coordinator, MRIS Charmwood.

"There were a total of 12 easy type questions, 18 medium type questions & 3 difficult type questions. The paper was divided into Five Sections (A, B, C, D & E) covering almost all the parts of prescribed syllabus. The MCQs asked were easy and scoring but The Assertion and Reasoning Questions were a bit tricky.

Diagram based questions especially in Zoology required critical thinking. The CBSE Class 12 Biology paper was moderately difficult. Compared to last year, this year's Biology was of similar difficulty level," said Smita Mudliyar [ Academic Head (Medical) - Aakash Byju’s Digital].

"It was a well balanced paper set in accordance with the sample paper released by CBSE. The paper was easy to moderate barring a few questions in which the students might have struggled," said Pratibha Sharma , Academic Director Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir Delhi.