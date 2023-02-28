CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Paper Analysis: Questions Were Moderate, Say Students

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th are underway. Around 38 lakh candidates are appearing for the board exams this year. CBSE conducted the class 12th Chemistry paper successfully on February 28. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students who appeared for the class 12th chemistry paper found the difficulty level of questions moderate.

CBSE class 12th chemistry paper analysis

There were a total of 35 questions divided into 5 sections. The difficulty level of the exam was moderate, as per students. Teachers said that the question paper had both long and short answer-type questions. Students found the short-answer type questions tricky. However, the rest of the questions were simple.

"I had prepared for my exams from the NCERT book which helped me a lot. Most of the questions were asked from NCERT textbooks," a student said.

"I had gone through the sample question papers uploaded by CBSE while preparing for the exams. The SQP gave me a clear idea of how the exam will be. Many questions were similar to those mentioned in the SQP. My exam went well," another student said.

"The paper was challenging as it tested concepts instead of relying on past paper-style questions, but it was well-balanced overall. It was a challenging paper. The questions tested thorough conceptual understanding and required students to apply themselves. There were very few questions along the same lines as previous years' patterns. However, it was a well-balanced paper overall," Salini Sunil, PGT Chemistry, Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram said.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023

The next major paper for class 12th will be Geography which will be held on March 2. The CBSE class 12 exam will conclude on April 5. CBSE Class 10th exam will end on March 21.