CBSE Class 12th Economics Exam 2023 Today; Check Last-minute Guide Here

CBSE class 12th Economics exam 2023 will be held today. Check full details, exam-day instructions and last-minute guide here. The exam will begin at 10.30 am.

Nandini Verma
CBSE class 12th Economics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams for classes 10th and 12th are ongoing. CBSE will conduct the Class 12 Economics exam today, March 17, 2023. The students appearing for the Economics examination todaay must check exam-day guidelines, marking scheme, and other details before appearing for the examination. 

The Class 12 Economics exam will be held for 80 marks and the candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt all the questions. According to the official schedule, the exam timing for CBSE Class 12 Biology paper is 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. However, the candidates will be given additional 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully. 

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2023 paper structure 

According to the CBSE, the entire question paper, which is 80 marks, will be divided into two sections: Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development. The paper contains 20 Multiple Choice Questions type questions of 1 mark each, 4 Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words. 4. This paper contains 6 Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each to be answered in 80 to 100 words; 4 Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2023: Important Instructions

  • The candidates appearing for the class 12 Economics exam should not forget to bring their CBSE admit card. 
  • Reach the exam centre before reporting time to avoid last-minute rush. 
  • They must carry only the essential and required stationary items.
  • They must ensure that no electronic device or Bluetooth device is with them when they go to the exam center. 
  • Do not wear digital watch
  • Bring your own water bottle.
  • Read the question paper carefully. 

Last-minute guide for students

  • Revise from your notes only. 
  • Do not read anything new today. It will only confuse you and lessen your confidence. 
  • Stick to only one source of study material. 
  • Do not panic. Your exam will go well if you have prepared well. Even if you are not prepared, taking stress won't help. 
  • Be confident. 
