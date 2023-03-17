CBSE Class 12th Economics Paper Analysis: 'Questions Were Balanced And Application-based'

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th are underway. Approximately, 38 lakh candidates are appearing for the CBSE board exams this year. CBSE conducted the class 12th Economics paper successfully on March 17. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students who appeared for the class 12th Economy paper found the difficulty level of questions moderate.

CBSE class 12th Economics paper pattern

The Class 12 Economics exam was held for 80 marks and the candidates were given 3 hours to attempt all the questions. The candidates will be given additional 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully. The exam was for 80 marks. The paper was divided into Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development sections. The paper contained 20 Multiple Choice Questions type questions of 1 mark each, and 4 Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words. 4. This paper contains 6 Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each to be answered in 80 to 100 words; 4 Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words.

What students said after the exam?

"I found the paper balanced. It was easy but time-consuming. I did not find it difficult," a student said.

"Most of the questions were analytical based and calculation based," another studen said.

"Both the sections in the paper were relatively easy. Regarding difficulty level, MCQ questions were not tricky but the questions were value based. Section B was simple with direct answers. The paper was balanced and one who solved NCERT well, could easily answer all questions. Paper was not at all lengthy. Case based questions were easy and in comfort zone for the students," Prerna Gandhi, PGT Economics, KIIT World School Gurugram said.

Aditya Dhawan, Educator Economics, Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad said, "The Macroeconomics section of the Economics paper featured a real-life case study on the Central Bank Digital Currency, adding a practical element to the subject matter. However, there was a noticeable lack of numerical problems related to National Income, which are usually easy scoring opportunities for students. The paper did include two numerical questions, one on calculating depreciation and the other on consumption expenditure. The Indian Economy Development section contained straightforward MCQs with easy-to-interpret data and image-based questions. Although the analysis questions were simple, other questions were direct and uncomplicated. Overall, the paper was clear and uncomplicated, without posing much of a challenge to students."