CBSE Class 12th Result 2021-22 Declared, Board Issues Key Points About Term 2 Results

CBSE Class 12 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 Term 1 examination result on March 19, 2022. This time the Board has sent the result to the schools' registered email addresses. The results will be communicated to students by Monday. Now, CBSE has shared the performance of the term-1 board exams of Class 12 students with their respective schools. Notably, the Board has communicated only the theory performance of the students as schools already had information about the practical/internal assessments. According to the statement released by CBSE, "Being term-I only, no mark sheet/passing certificate is being issued now." CBSE stated in its statement that after the Term-2 examination, only one mark sheet or passing certificate will be issued to ensure parity with previous results, CBSE said in its statement.

"The Term-I examinations were conducted as per schedule. Performance of the students in Term-I examinations is being communicated to the schools now," said CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, in a circular on Saturday. "Information about the performance of students is based on the performance of the students uploaded by the schools, and in subjects where the assessment was not done by the schools, "performance based on the scanning of OMR sheets has been communicated to the schools," the circular read.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result: Official Notice

CBSE issues key points about term 2 results: Check below

The Board stated that to address the difference in the difficulty level between sets of question papers in Term-I examinations like Spanish, or the difficulty in some particular set/state/region, needful action will be taken at the time of preparation of the final result after Term 2 examinations.

The Board mentioned that those students who missed the Term-I exams due to COVID-19 or because of participation in extracurricular events will have their performance judged on the basis of the Term-2 exams.

According to the official notice, the weightage of Terms 1 and 2 will be decided at the time of the declaration of the Term-2 result, and accordingly, the final performance will be calculated.

The result of Class 12 will be declared only after the Term-2 examinations, wherein the candidates will be placed in the Essential Repeat/Compartment/Pass category, etc.

The Board also mentioned that in the case of the PatracharVidyalaya/Private candidates, as the students will be appearing only in the Term-2 examination, their marks in Practical and Theory will be awarded on a pro-rata basis.

Image: PTI/ Representative