CBSE Class 12th Result 2021-22 Declared, Board Issues Key Points About Term 2 Results

CBSE Class 12 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 Term 1 examination result on March 19, 2022. This time the Board has sent the result to the schools' registered email addresses. The results will be communicated to students by Monday. Now, CBSE has shared the performance of the term-1 board exams of Class 12 students with their respective schools. Notably, the Board has communicated only the theory performance of the students as schools already had information about the practical/internal assessments. According to the statement released by CBSE, "Being term-I only, no mark sheet/passing certificate is being issued now." CBSE stated in its statement that after the Term-2 examination, only one mark sheet or passing certificate will be issued to ensure parity with previous results, CBSE said in its statement.
"The Term-I examinations were conducted as per schedule. Performance of the students in Term-I examinations is being communicated to the schools now," said CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, in a circular on Saturday. "Information about the performance of students is based on the performance of the students uploaded by the schools, and in subjects where the assessment was not done by the schools, "performance based on the scanning of OMR sheets has been communicated to the schools," the circular read.