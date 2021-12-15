CBSE Class 9th, 11th, Registrations 2021-22 Begin Today, Check Details Here

CBSE registration 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process of students for classes 9 and 11 for session 2021-2022 from Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The CBSE Board affiliated schools who want to register their students for the Class 9 and 11 sessions are advised to visit the official website cbse.nic.in. Before proceeding with the registration of students, existing schools will have to update the data on OASIS.

The Board has also informed the candidates that the registration window will soon be open for students on the CBSE website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the Board will allow only those students to appear for the Class 9th and 10th Board Examinations for the academic session 2022–2023 who have submitted their names through the online process of registration explained in the official notice. The steps to register has been attached below.

CBSE Class 9, 11 Session 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide for registration

Schools will have to go to the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, they will have to click on classes 9 and 11 sessions available

Schools will then have to enter the number of sections and number of students

Then they will have to update required details like name, phone number, and others.

Schools should enter the details asked in the excel file and click on the upload excel file option and make the fee payment

Once done, schools should take a printout of the final list of registered students

To be noted that once the final list is made, no additions, corrections, deletions can be made to this data.

CBSE Registration: Here are key guidelines