CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Admit Card For Class 10, 12 Exams Out, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, also known as CBSE has released the admit cards for CBSE Compartment Exam 2022. The hall tickets have been released for the class 10 and class 12 students. The CBSE Admit Card which has been released is for the regular candidates. It has been released on the list of official websites mentioned below. The steps to download call letters are mentioned below. Candidates can also click on this link to download admit cards.
Students would be required to collect their Compartment Exam admit card from their respective schools. Teachers and School management staff can refer to the steps mentioned below to know how to download the CBSE Admit Card 2022 for the Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards.
Students should know that they will have to contact their respective schools to get their admit cards. They will receive their hall tickets after it has been signed and stamped by the principals or head of the schools. The admit card for the private candidates is expected to be released soon. CBSE will be conducting the compartment exams for Class 10 and 12 students from August 23, 2022 onwards. For more details, candidates can go to any of the official websites mentioned above.