CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Admit Card For Class 10, 12 Exams Out, Here's How To Download

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, also known as CBSE has released the admit cards for CBSE Compartment Exam 2022. The hall tickets have been released for the class 10 and class 12 students. The CBSE Admit Card which has been released is for the regular candidates. It has been released on the list of official websites mentioned below. The steps to download call letters are mentioned below. Candidates can also click on this link to download admit cards.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit cards: List of official websites

cbse.gov.in

parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

Students would be required to collect their Compartment Exam admit card from their respective schools. Teachers and School management staff can refer to the steps mentioned below to know how to download the CBSE Admit Card 2022 for the Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on 'PARIKSHA SANGAM'

Step 3: Then click on continue and then click on schools

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the link for ‘Pre-Exam Activities’

Step 5: Then click on the link for ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’

Step 6: Enter User ID, password and security pin (Shown in Red Colour)

Step 7: Then the admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 8: Go through the details mentioned on it, download the same and take its printout for future reference

Candidates can click on this link to download the call letters (Click here)

Guidelines to be followed while taking exam

Candidates will have to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle

Candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask

Candidates will have to follow social distancing norms

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card

15 minutes reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper

Students should know that they will have to contact their respective schools to get their admit cards. They will receive their hall tickets after it has been signed and stamped by the principals or head of the schools. The admit card for the private candidates is expected to be released soon. CBSE will be conducting the compartment exams for Class 10 and 12 students from August 23, 2022 onwards. For more details, candidates can go to any of the official websites mentioned above.