CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Begins Today, Check Last-minute Guidelines Here

CBSE Compartment Exams: Central Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to begin the compartment exams on August 23, 2022. From today, students will be appearing for their practical examinations. To be noted that class 12 CBSE Compartment exams for all subjects will be conducted on August 23, 2022. For Class 10, students, the CBSE Compartment exams will be conducted between August 23 and August 29, 2022. For the practical exams, as per the official notice issued, CBSE will be conducting the practical examinations from August 23 to 30, 2022.

The notification mentions that students who have received a Repeat in Practical" or RP in their CBSE Result, need to appear for their practical exam only. They need not appear for the theory exam. The exam day guidelines and steps to download hall tickets are mentioned below.

CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

Students should reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid any kind of rush

Candidates should follow COVID guidelines and wear a face mask at the examination hall.

It is mandatory to carry hall ticket to exam hall. Without the admit card, students will not be able to enter the exam hall.

Students are allowed to carry a hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle to the exam hall.

CBSE Exam 2022: List of official websites

cbse.gov.in

parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Compartment exam schedule 2022: Check exam dates here

Step 1: Candidates who will be appearing in the compartment exam should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads "Date Sheet for Compartment Examination August-2022 | Class X |Class XII 04/08/2022"

Step 3: The date sheet will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the same and take its printout

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Know how to download hall tickets