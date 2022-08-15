CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Check Schedule And Steps To Download Hall Ticket

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card has been released on August 15, 2022. Candidates who have got themselves registered can check the CBSE Compartment 2022 hall ticket now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

The compartment exam schedule highlights that the matric or Class 10 compartment exam will be conducted between August 23 and August 29, 2022. The inter or class 12 compartment exam will be conducted on August 23, 2022. The exams will be conducted in a single shift between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm. Students should know that they will get 15 minutes of reading time. The steps to download admit card and guidelines that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: List of official websites

cbse.gov.in parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Compartment exam schedule 2022: Here's how to check exam dates

Step 1: Candidates who will be appearing in the compartment exam should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads "Date Sheet for Compartment Examination August-2022 | Class X |Class XII 04/08/2022"

Step 3: The date sheet will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the same and take its printout

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on 'PARIKSHA SANGAM'

Step 3: Then click on continue and then click on schools

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the link for ‘Pre-Exam Activities’

Step 5: Then click on the link for ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’

Step 6: Enter User ID, password and security pin (Shown in Red Colour)

Step 7: Then the admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 8: Go through the details mentioned on it, download the same and take its printout for future reference

How to calculate percentage from CGPA in CBSE scorecard