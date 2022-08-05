Last Updated:

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Class 10th, 12th Offline Exam Date Sheet Out, Check Here

CBSE compartment exam 2022 schedule for class 10 and 12 students have been released on the official website on August 4, 2022. Here's how to check schedule.

CBSE compartment exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education released CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 timetable on August 4, 2022. The class 10, as well as class 12 exam schedule, has been uploaded on the official website. Highlights of the same as well as steps to check the schedule are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cbse.gov.in.

The schedule highlights that the matric or Class 10 compartment exam will be conducted between August 23 and August 29, 2022. The inter or class 12 compartment exam will be conducted on August 23, 2022. The exams will be conducted between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm. Students should know that they will get 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Candidates will have to follow the guidelines mentioned below.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results were announced on July 22, 2022. In Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it was 94.40%. For more details, candidates can go to the official website. 

CBSE Compartment exam schedule 2022: Follow these steps to check

  • Step 1: Candidates who will be appearing in the compartment exam should go to the official website
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads "Date Sheet for Compartment Examination August-2022 | Class X |Class XII 04/08/2022"
  • Step 3: The date sheet will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Download the same and take its printout 

Guidelines to be followed while taking exam

  • Candidates will have to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle
  • Candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask
  • Candidates will have to follow social distancing norms
  • Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card
  • 15 minutes reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper
