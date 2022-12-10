CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 To Be Out Soon: Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

The CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date of declaration of the admit card, but it is expected that authorities will release the hall tickets by next week. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card for CTET by visiting the official site of the CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply download the hall ticket.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: Here's How to download the hall ticket

Step 1: In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official site of the CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022" link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login details and click on "submit."

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen in step four.

Step 5: Check the admission card and download the page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

According to the schedule, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held CBT (Computer Based Test - Online) between December 2022 to January 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. As per the past trend, this year also the hall tickets, releases a few days prior to the examination. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: PTI/ Representative