CBSE Extends Deadline For Schools To Upload Class 10, 12 Practical Marks

CBSE on May 25 released a letter that has been passed on to Head of the Schools, Affiliated with CBSE. The letter is regarding extension of last date for uploading of marks in respect of Practical Examinations or internal assessment for classes 10 and 12. Earlier a letter was issued in March which instructed the schools to conduct the practical examinations for class 10 and 12. The last date was to be 10 days before the date of last examination of respective classes.

As per the schedule released earlier, the facility of uploading Practical examination/project/internal assessment marks in respect of class 10 has been deactivated. Now from the perusal of data submitted by schools, the Board has observed that the practical assessment marks of 39 schools for term I and 537 schools for term-II in respect of class 10 are still pending. Similarly in respect of class 12 also practical examinations, assessment marks of 141 schools for term I and 185 schools for term II are also pending.

Looking into the requests made by schools, CBSE has extended the deadline to upload marks and have said that no further extension will be provided for uploading of marks.

Check revised schedule for CBSE practical marks uploading

TERMS Term I Term II Class X May 27, 1 am to May 31 11.59 pm May 27, 1 am to May 31, 11.59 pm Class XII till June 5, 11.59 pm till June 5, 11.59 pm

The letter reads, "All the schools are once again requested not to wait till the last date and complete the uploading of marks in case it is still pending in respect of the school"

Delhi HC Seeks CBSE, CISCE & Centre's Response On Plea Seeking Uniform Syllabus Up To 12th

In a recent move, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre related to a PIL filed in the Court. The PIL demands adoption of a uniform syllabus and curriculum up to Class 12 across all educational boards. The plea demands uniform education system. The plea was heard by a bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla on May 2, 2022. Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Social Justice and Government of NCT Delhi. Along with them national boards like CBSE, CISCE are also required to respond the PIL. With this, the matter has been scheduled for August 30, 2022.