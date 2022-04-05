CBSE Extends Term 1 Dispute Redressal Deadline Till Apr 20, Here's How To Raise Objections

CBSE dispute redressal deadline: Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline to apply for revaluation for CBSE Term 1 Results 2022. The revised deadline to raise objections against the result is April 20, 2022. By the deadline, schools will have to submit their revaluation and redressal reports on the official website - cbse.gov.in

"It has been informed by some schools that they are not able to apply within the due date, hence, as a special measure, CBSE is extending the last date toll April 20, 2022, Wednesday,” CBSE mentioned in the official notice.

CBSE Term 1 exam: Here is how to apply for revaluation

In order to get papers revaluated, students will have to reach out to their schools and submit the problem they are facing or the question/answer they wish to challenge in writing. It is then the schools' responsibility to pass on the complaint to CBSE through their Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism – School Request Submission for Resolution, SRSR Portal.

However, not every request will be sent to CBSE. In cases where the dispute regarding CBSE Revaluation for Term 1 can be resolved at the level of the school, the outcome will be communicated by the school to the student concerned in writing. If the dispute is to be resolved by CBSE, a report combining all the disputes received by the schools can be upload at once on the SRSR Portal.

CBSE to address revaluation concerns

CBSE released the class 10 term 1 results on March 11, 2022. The Class 12 Term 1 Results were declared on March 19, 2022. CBSE has already clarified that it will only address revaluation concerns through the mentioned portal. No other means - such as email, letter, fax will be entertained by the board.

CBSE to release criteria for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 result calculation soon

Reports suggest that the Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the criteria for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 result calculation soon. CBSE has said that the break up for the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 examinations will be in 30:70 ratio. The circular mentioned that 30 percent weightage will be given to Term 1 result and 70 percent to Term 2 result.

The circular has not been uploaded on the official website cbse.gov.in. It clearly states that the final result would have the 30:70 split between the two terms. CBSE has clarified that internal marks as awarded by the schools would remain the same and not changed. As mentioned above, the board is expected to release the notification on their official website shortly.