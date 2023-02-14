CBSE, IBM Launch Future Tech Olympiad For Students, Register Before Feb 15

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in partnership with IBM has launched the 'Future Tech Olympiad' to provide students with an opportunity to assess their understanding of future technologies and inspire them to learn and gain a deeper understanding of the use of technology. The program is being offered free of cost to students of all CBSE-affiliated schools.

CBSE Future Tech Olympiad

The olympiad was launched on February 2 for students from classes 6 to 8. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the olympiad online. The registration link can be found on the official CBSE academic website. A direct link to register has been provided here. The last date to register for the olympiad is February 15.

Schools can conduct the CBSE Future Tech Olympiad either online or offline. To conduct the olympiad in online mode, a link will be sent to the registered school mail IDs. For offline mode, question papers along with sample blank copies will be sent to the registered mail IDs of schools. For any queries, schools can reach out to contact@flaunch.io.

"This Olympiad aims to identify youth leaders of Digital India and give them further opportunities. Along with future technology skills, students will also be tested on their logical reasoning, digital literacy, analytical skills and numerical reasoning as part of the Olympiad," the official notice reads.

Prizes

Top students of the Future Tech Olympiad will have the opportunity to win prizes like laptops, industry internships, showcases and an immersive education experience at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley). Top schools participating in the Olympiad will also be felicitated.

"CBSE has been at the forefront of introducing future technologies to students thus enabling them to learn and develop solutions using future technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Cyber Security, Data Science and more, through the various skill subjects and partner programs. CBSE has been making efforts to equip students to become technology leaders of tomorrow who will use technology responsibly thus supporting the Government of India’s vision of Digital India which aims to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy," the notice reads.