CBSE, ICSE Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Cancellation Of Exams Today

Cancel CBSE Board Exam: Supreme Court will on Monday hear the plea filed by students to cancel the offline board exams scheduled this year. In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, students of classes 10th and 12th approached the top court seeking cancellation or alternative assessment for board exams 2022. The apex court had listed the plea to be heard on February 21.

Students have filed this plea last week seeking the intervention of the court against the offline board exams that are scheduled to be held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards. To be noted, CBSE and ICSE boards have already conducted the term 1 board exams. The schedules for CBSE, CISCE term 2 board exams 2022 have also been released. As per the schedule, the exams will begin in the month of April. Both, CBSE and CISCE had decided to conduct the board exams in two different terms due to COVID. The final results of the students will be prepared on the basis of their performance in both terms. The final mark sheet will be issued only after conducting the 2nd term exams.

SC to hear cancellation of Class 10, 12 Board exam 2022 plea today

Class 10 and 12 students from more than 15 states have approached the apex court seeking an alternative assessment method for upcoming board exams 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the board decided to evaluate students through alternative assessment criteria. No board exams were held, and students were given marks and percentages on the basis of the internal exams and a formula devised by the board. Along with CBSE, other boards also implemented the same passing method.

Board Exams 2022

Various state boards have also released the timetable for conducting their board exams 2022. Bihar Board has already conducted class 12th or intermediate board exams 2022 in the month of February. BSEB class 10th board exam is currently going on and will conclude this week. While MP Board has already conducted its class 10th, 12th board exams, other state boards like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram have also released their timetable for their classes 10, 12 board exams.