Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

CBSE Introduces Twice-a-Year Board Exams for Class X and XII Starting 2024-25

Students embarking on their CBSE Class X and XII journey from the 2024-25 academic session will be the inaugural cohort to experience the multiple-board format.

Nandini Verma
CBSE
CBSE HQ | Image:CBSE HQ /Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Students embarking on their Class X and XII journey from the 2024-25 academic session will constitute the inaugural cohort to experience the innovative multiple board format. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the first series of multiple board exams, excluding the isolated instance in 2021 necessitated by Covid-19, starting from 2025, as confirmed by a senior official from the Ministry of Education. This initiative aligns with the introduction of twice-a-year CBSE board exams from the 2024-25 session.

In October 2023, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced the implementation of the twice-a-year board format commencing from the 2024-25 academic year. "This will be adopted from the 2025 board exams for Class X and XII. This will be effective from the present Class IX and XI students," he stated back then.

Advertisement

According to the official, the new system of twice-a-year board exams for Class X and XII will not be obligatory. "The system aims to alleviate stress for students concerned about missing a single opportunity. If a candidate feels adequately prepared and content with the score in one set of exams, they can choose not to appear for the subsequent exam."

In 2023, a total of 38.82 lakh candidates participated in the Class X (21.86 lakh) and XII (16.96 lakh) CBSE boards. According to Ministry of Education sources, the initial session of the 2025 boards is anticipated to take place in November-December 2024, followed by the second session in February-March 2025. The final results and merit list will consider the best scores from the two sessions.

Advertisement

The 2025 boards are expected to be conducted in two sessions – the first in November-December 2024 and the second in February-March 2025. The final results and merit list will be determined based on the better of the two scores obtained by the students. The introduction of this biannual board exam system marks a significant shift in the traditional evaluation approach, offering students more opportunities for success.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement