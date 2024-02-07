CBSE Introduces Twice-a-Year Board Exams for Class X and XII Starting 2024-25

Advertisement

Students embarking on their Class X and XII journey from the 2024-25 academic session will constitute the inaugural cohort to experience the innovative multiple board format. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the first series of multiple board exams, excluding the isolated instance in 2021 necessitated by Covid-19, starting from 2025, as confirmed by a senior official from the Ministry of Education. This initiative aligns with the introduction of twice-a-year CBSE board exams from the 2024-25 session.

In October 2023, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced the implementation of the twice-a-year board format commencing from the 2024-25 academic year. "This will be adopted from the 2025 board exams for Class X and XII. This will be effective from the present Class IX and XI students," he stated back then.

According to the official, the new system of twice-a-year board exams for Class X and XII will not be obligatory. "The system aims to alleviate stress for students concerned about missing a single opportunity. If a candidate feels adequately prepared and content with the score in one set of exams, they can choose not to appear for the subsequent exam."

In 2023, a total of 38.82 lakh candidates participated in the Class X (21.86 lakh) and XII (16.96 lakh) CBSE boards. According to Ministry of Education sources, the initial session of the 2025 boards is anticipated to take place in November-December 2024, followed by the second session in February-March 2025. The final results and merit list will consider the best scores from the two sessions.

