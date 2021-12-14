CBSE Issues Clarification Over Fake 'extra Marks In CBSE 12th Accountancy Exam' Audio

CBSE Term 1 Exam update: The Central Board of Secondary Education on December 14 has issued a clarification letter which stated that the reports claiming "upto 6 grace marks" will be provided to students for class 12 Accountancy exam is fake. This is in line with fake audio which is being circulated all over social media related to extra marks for cbse 12th accountancy. In the audio message the controller Sanyam Bhardwaj was heard saying, "Don't worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks upto six to the students."

CBSE official statement reads, "It has been brought to the notice of the Board that fake news reports allegedly quoting an audio message in the name of controller of examination, CBSE is being circulated claiming that due to an error in class 12 Accountancy term 1 paper conducted on December 13 "upto 6 grace marks" will be given. The contents in news reports published are totally baseless and false. None of the reporters has spoken to the Controller of Examination, CBSE in this regard and the Board has not taken any such decision."

Viral audio related to CBSE class 12 accountancy exam

In the viral audio, the speaker is heard saying that the Class 12 Accountancy paper pattern was changed at last minute, which came as a “shock” to the students. "In CBSE sample papers, you are asked to attempt 45 out of 55 questions, while in the exam paper it is 40 out of 48 questions, it seems shocking to the students. Along with that, the instructions were not proper in the paper," it says. The speaker further says, “The answer of question number 10 in the answer key is 100 per cent wrong, question number 47 is controversial. You will get at least 5 or 6 [grace] marks.”

The development came just a day after CBSE board decided to award full marks to all students for accompanying questions of a comprehension passage which was dropped following outrage over the board allegedly supporting gender stereotyping and regressive norms. The board also announced setting up of an expert committee to strengthen and review its question paper setting process to avoid such occurrences in the future. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.