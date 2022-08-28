CBSE Issues Important Notice Regarding 2023 Board Exams; Check Key Details Here

In an important notice released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Board has made an announcement regarding the 2023 edition of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which will begin in February next year. In the latest notification released by the CBSE, it said that the last date for completing the 10th and 12th board examination registration is August 30 and the last date to submit the list of candidates is August 31. It is to be noted that there will be no extension of this window, said CBSE, adding that schools must submit this information before the deadline is over.

Further, the Board noted that the classes for the incoming 2023 batch for the 10th and 12th exams will begin on February 15, 2022. Unlike this year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session. In 2022, the board held exams in two phases in view of COVID-19 but has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year.

The official notice released by CBSE on its website, stated, "As you are aware the last date for Registration for classes 9 and 11 is August 30, 2022 (Friday) and for submission of the List of Candidates for Classes 10 and 12 is August 31, 2022 (Wednesday). To ensure that preparations are made foolproof for the examinations, 2023, no extension in the last date for registration and LOC will be made by the Board. "All the schools are, therefore, directed to complete their Registration and Submission of List of Candidates without waiting for the last date. It would be the responsibility of the head of the institution to ensure that deadlines are met without failure. No request for an extension of the last date will be accepted on any account."

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)