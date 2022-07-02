CBSE Launches 'Pariksha Sangam' Portal Ahead Of Class 10, 12 Board Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education has recently launched a digital portal called Pariksha Sangam to streamline all board exam and result related activities. CBSE portal 'Pariksha Sangam' aims to integrate the different exam-related processes done by the school regional offices and the headquarters of the board. This comes before the release of class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022.

To be noted that as of now result release date has not been announced. However, it is expected that the CBSE 10th result will be released in the first week of July while class 12 results are expected to be released by the second week of July. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Students would be able to apply for revaluation of the results, request for the photocopy of the answer sheets and much more through CBSE Pariksha Sangam. As per the portal, schools, students and teachers would be able to access exam reference material, pre and post exam activities, exam activities and the school DigiLockers and more. An integrated communications and payment system has also been launched as part of the portal.

CBSE Result portal: Where to access it?

cbse.gov.in parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th results 2022: Here is how to download scorecards

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the class 10 term 2 result link.

Step 3: On the redirected page, enter the required details.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it.

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

CBSE 12th results 2022: Step-by-step guide to download result

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for result tab and then click on class 12 term 2 result.

Step 3: Then enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After submitting the required details, the inter or class 12 result will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same.

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference.

This year, a total of 21 lakh students took their Class 10 exam. Over 14 lakh students appeared for class 12 term 2 exams 2022. The students need to secure a minimum of 30% marks to clear the Class 10 and 12th exams.