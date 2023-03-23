CBSE Lodges Police Complaints Against Those Spreading Paper Leak Rumors, See Notice Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted the class 10th board exams 2023. The board exam concluded on March 21 with a Mathematics paper. As per CBSE, this year approximately 21.87 lakh candidates appeared for the CBSE class 10 board exams.

CBSE lodges police complaints against those spreading rumours

In the latest notice issued by CBSE, it informed that several measures were taken to ensure smooth and uninterrupted conduct of board exams. The board also took strict actions against the anti-social elements who had spread false rumors of the CBSE paper leak on social media during the exam. They also uploaded fake messages and video links to allure the students and parents to get the question paper before the exam by paying a certain amount of money. The matters were taken seriously and CBSE lodged complaints with Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take appropriate action actions them under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act. Hundreds of fake Youtube links were also removed so that students and parents are not misled.

"CBSE is committed to the fair conduct of examinations. It is again reiterated that CBSE will take action against a student under UNFAIR MEANS rules and various sections of IPC if found spreading fake news. The public is alerted against unverified news or rumours and requested not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication," the official notice reads. Check official notice here.

CBSE is currently conducting the class 12th Board exams. The CBSE class 12 board exams 2023 will conclude on April 5. This year, around 30 lakh students were registered for class 10th and 12th exams.