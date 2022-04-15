CBSE May Go Back To Single Board Exam Pattern From Next Year, Check Details Here

CBSE single board exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may take a decision of restoring the single exam format which was followed in pre-pandemic years. The single exam format will be applicable from the next academic year. It clearly means that the Class X and XII board exams will not be split into two parts.

For the current academic year, the CBSE had introduced a bifurcated format with two terms. The first term of board exams was held in November-December last year. The Term-II exams are scheduled to begin on April 26, 2022. The admit cards for the same have already been released.

CBSE board exam current pattern

Since years, board was following the single exam pattern. The board had to change it after the board exams for the 2020-21 academic year had to be cancelled due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the students were evaluated on their scores in previous exams, practical exams and internal assessments.

According to a senior official, “CBSE never announced that the two-term exam format will be continued henceforth. It was a one-time formula. Now that schools are functioning in full capacity, the decision, for now, is to stick to the one-time exam format.”

“The NCERT will send us the details of rationalisation based on which an announcement will be made. Schools can teach the reduced syllabus using the existing books,” said the official.

Role of NEP 2020 in board exams

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 mentions that all students be allowed to take the board exams on up to two occasions in an academic year — “one main examination and one for improvement” to “eliminate the high stakes aspect of board exams”. “While the board exams for Grades X and XII will be continued, the existing system of board and entrance examinations shall be reformed to eliminate the need for undertaking coaching classes. To reverse these harmful effects of the current assessment system, board exams will be redesigned to encourage holistic development,” states the NEP.

CBSE Term 2 admit card for private candidates released

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for term 2 exam for private candidates on Thursday, April 15, 2022. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 examinations can download the admit card now. CBSE private candidates admit card has been uploaded on the official website cbse.gov.in and can be downloaded by clicking on this link.