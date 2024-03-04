Advertisement

CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2024 took place on March 4, 2024, garnering varied feedback from students. While many found the paper to be comprehensive, covering a wide array of syllabus topics, others expressed concerns about its lengthiness, posing a time-management challenge.

According to Beena B. Nair, Executive Editor at MTG Learning Media, the exam consisted of five sections, each serving a specific purpose. Section A contained MCQs and Assertion & Reason questions, while Section B had Very Short Answer Type Questions. Sections C and D comprised Short Answer Type and Case-Based/Data-Based Questions, respectively. Finally, Section E featured Long Answer Type Questions. Nair noted that although the paper was moderate, it effectively assessed students' preparedness and analytical abilities, with questions drawn from the prescribed curriculum.

Yogita Sharma, PGT Physics and Academic Coordinator at KIIT World School, Gurugram, analyzed the paper's structure and format, which mirrored the latest Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2023-24 issued by CBSE. With no overall choice provided, the paper included internal choices in some questions. While students perceived the difficulty level as moderate to challenging, Section C was particularly time-consuming. Despite the paper's length and complexity, all questions were in line with the CBSE 12th Physics syllabus, testing students' theoretical depth and conceptual understanding.

Overall, the exam presented a balanced mix of questions, challenging students to apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills. While some sections were deemed difficult, particularly Section C, the paper aimed to assess students' proficiency across various aspects of the subject.