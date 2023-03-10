CBSE Practical Exams 2023 For Class 12 Private Students Begin Today, Important Notice Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of practical exams for private students. CBSE in its notice said that practical exams will be conducted for certain categories of class 12th private students. The practical exams begin on March 10 and will conclude on March 29.

CBSE practical exams for private students

The practical exams will be held in the exam centre allotted for the theory exams. External examiners are appointed by the regional offices of CBSE. "The internal examiners shall be appointed by the centre superintendent from their own school teachers. In case teachers are not available in the centre school in any subject for appointment as internal examiners, teachers from nearby schools shall be appointed," the notice reads.

CBSE stated that the practical exams will be conducted for the following categories of private students of class 12th:

Students of 2022 whose marks of the practical subject(s) are not available due to Repeat in Practical(RP)/ Repeat in Theory & Practical Both (RB)/Absent.

Students of 2021 whose marks of the practical subject(s) are not available due to Repeat in Practical(RP)/ Repeat in Theory & Practical Both (RB)/Absent.

Students of 2020 and before, who have applied in full subjects in the Private Category in their respective practical subject(s).

No Project Assessment/Internal Assessment will be conducted in respect of the subjects not having practical components. The marks of Project Assessment/Internal Assessment will be computed pro-rata, on the basis of marks obtained in the theory exam in the current examination i.e., 2023.

The practical answer books of the students supplied by regional offices of CBSE will be used for the conduct of the practical exam. The examiner should complete all entries in practical answer books carefully and correctly.

Uploading of marks

The centres will upload the marks of candidates after the exam is conducted. The awards lists will also be uploaded on the day of the practical exam itself after the signatures of internal and external examiners. The list of private students allotted at the centre will be visible in the centre/school log-in account. Centre schools can upload the marks from their log-in accounts.

"The students/examinees shall contact their examination centres without fail with a copy of their previous result/mark sheet and admit card of the current examination, i.e., 2023. The students/examinees shall note the date and time of the practical examination given by the examination centre and report for the practical examination at the examination centre on time," the official notice reads. Read the detail guidelines issued by CBSE here.