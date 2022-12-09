CBSE Releases Imp Notice For Students, Authorities For Classes 10, 12 Practical Exams

In an important notice released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, it has informed the students regarding the preparation of practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 that will commence on January 1, 2023. To check the official notice, students can visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The latest notification released by CBSE features guidelines for students, school authorities, and regional offices.

CBSE releases notice for Class 10th, 12th practical exams

"All the stakeholders are requested to take the following necessary actions to ensure timely completion of practical examinations, internal assessments, and project assessments," reads the notice.

Guidelines for the students:

According to the official notice, candidates and parents are required to make sure that their subjects of study are mentioned correctly in the list of candidates (LOC) submitted by the respective schools.

Candidates, parents, and guardians are advised to be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical exams are to be held.

As per the schedule set by the board, students must appear in the practical exam on the mentioned date, as no second chance to appear for the same will be provided by the board if missed.

Students are advised to contact their schools in case of any problem or query with respect to the above points.

For Schools and Regional Offices:

The board has directed schools to ensure that the syllabus for practical examinations is completed well in advance.

Schools should ensure that all necessary arrangements, including the preparation and stocking of laboratories as well as the identification of internal examiners, have been made well in advance.

Schools must ensure that all students and their parents or guardians have been informed about the CBSE date sheet for practical exams.

The regional offices should ensure that the guidelines for conducting practical exams are shared with the schools as soon as they are released by the CBSE headquarters.

The regional offices must also ensure that the practical exams are completed by all schools within the notified schedule. Also, the scores and marks for the same were uploaded on time.

Image: PTI/ Representative