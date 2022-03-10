CBSE Releases Notice Clarifying Class 10th, 12th Practical Exam Duration

CBSE practical exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education on March 8 has issued a notification related to time duration of practical exams dfper class 10 and class12. Board announced that the time period for the conduct of two practicals in Term II examinations is 3 hours. Official notification reads, " It has come to the notice of the Board that in Term 2 Practical Examinations, in the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology etc two practicals are to be performed in 1.5 hours duration. It is clarified that the time period for the conduct of two practicals in Term II examinations is 3 hours."

CBSE Term 2 practicals: CBSE asks schools to relieve teachers on time

CBSE also directed schools to relieve their teachers as per the date fixed by other schools for the conduct of practical examinations. "Non-relieving of teachers would be viewed seriously," notice issued by CBSE reads.

