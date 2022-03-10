CBSE Releases Notice Clarifying Class 10th, 12th Practical Exam Duration

CBSE practical exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education on March 8 has issued a notification related to time duration of practical exams dfper class 10 and class12. Board announced that the time period for the conduct of two practicals in Term II examinations is 3 hours. Official notification reads, " It has come to the notice of the Board that in Term 2 Practical Examinations, in the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology etc two practicals are to be performed in 1.5 hours duration. It is clarified that the time period for the conduct of two practicals in Term II examinations is 3 hours."
CBSE also directed schools to relieve their teachers as per the date fixed by other schools for the conduct of practical examinations. "Non-relieving of teachers would be viewed seriously," notice issued by CBSE reads.
- Students have to strictly follow COVID-19 rules like wearing face masks, gloves, maintaining social distance, etc. during examinations. They are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer.
- The CBSE has asked schools to create a batch of 10 students so that practical examinations can be divided into subgroups to maintain social distancing.
- Bringing the admit card to the examination center is mandatory for all.
- Candidates must arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled reporting time.
- Candidates must take note that they should not take mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets with them to examinthe ation centre.
- Candidates appearing for the computer science practical exams, students must be well aware of the syntaxes and the algorithms used in the entire syllabus.
- Students must reach their schools early on the day of the practicals.
- The Board has asked students to follow the social distancing protocol that has been made effective by schools.