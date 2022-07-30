Last Updated:

CBSE Releases Notice Regarding 2022 Compartment Exam Forms, Check Out All Details

CBSE released a notice related to the compartment exam on July 29, 2022. Highlights of the notice released at cbse.gov.in can be checked here.

CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education released an important notice associated with CBSE compartment exam on July 29, 2022. It mentions that candidates who have been placed in the compartment list will have to fill in the compartment form. The circular uploaded at cbse.gov.in mentions that schools should submit a list of candidates for compartment exam through online LOC form. However, the private school candidates will have to fill in the forms online on cbse.gov.in.

The private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 have to submit the compartment examination forms without a late fee by July 30, 2022. The candidates whose examination centres are within India have to pay a fee of Rs.300. Candidates whose centres are outside India have to pay Rs.2000 as CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 fee.

Check important dates here

  • As mentioned above, if a candidate fills the form, by July 30, he/she will not be charged with late fee
  • The submission of the CBSE Compartment Examination 2022 forms with late fee is from July 31 to August 8, 2022. All the candidates be it from India or outside India will be charged a late fee of Rs 2000. 

As per the notice for schools, they have to submit a list of candidates placed in the Compartment and only those whose names have been submitted will be allowed to appear for Compartment Examination 2022. For obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, students can apply online from August 8 to August 9 at 11:59 pm to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. The fee for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book is Rs 700 per answer book.

Here's how to apply for re-evaluation of answer books

  • Step 1. To apply for re-evaluation of answer books, candidates are required to visit the official CBSE website
  • Step 2. Then, on the homepage, find the re-evaluation link and click on it
  • Step 3. Candidates must read the instructions for re-evaluation of answer scripts carefully before proceeding
  • Step 4. Now, apply for re-evaluation by entering the required credentials
  • Step 5. Then, pay the application fee of Rs 500 for the re-evaluation of copies
  • Step 6. Candidates are then required to submit the request
  • Step 7: CBSE will share the resolution in due course of time
