CBSE Result 2023 To Be Declared This Week; Here's What We Know So Far

CBSE Result 2023 Latest Update: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE class 10th and 12th board results this week. The CBSE Board result 2023 is expected to be out this week. However, there is no official confirmation from the board as of now.

CBSE will soon announce the board result date and time on its official social media handles. Over 38 lakh students are eagerly waiting for an update regarding the CBSE result 2023. As per the latest information, CBSE has completed the rechecking of marks input done by the evaluators. The paper evaluation was completed around April 22. The evaluators then had to enter the marks of each subject of all candidates in the CBSE marks uploading portal. The board started rechecking of the marks input and matched it with the answer sheets to ensure zero errors. This process takes around 15 days' time.

So, the candidates can expect their CBSE class 10th and 12th results around the second week of May. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online. The list of websites to check CBSE Board Results 2023 has been given below.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Where to check Results

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.gov.in digilocker.gov.in

How to check CBSE Board Results 2023