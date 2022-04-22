CBSE Scraps 2-term Exam System, Releases Academic Curriculum 2022-23 For Classes 9 To 12

CBSE syllabus update: The Central Board of Secondary Education, also known as CBSE has released the annual curriculum for academic year 2022-23. The curriculum is for classes IX to XII and contains academic content, syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices, and assessment guidelines. CBSE Board has issued this circular for all heads of Institutions affiliated with CBSE.

CBSE scraps 2-term exam system, goes back to single exam mode

The Secondary and Senior School Curriculum 2022-23 has been prepared post considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions. It has been decided that the term I and Term II policy will not be applicable in this academic year. Instead, the Board will be conducting the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23.

The circular reads, "Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly. Details are available at the link"

CBSE Secondary and Senior School Curriculum 2022-23: Highlights

Circular released reads, "It is important that schools ensure curriculum transaction as per the directions given in the initial pages of the curriculum document. The subjects should be taught as per the curriculum released by the Board with the help of suitable teaching-learning strategies such as Art-Integrated Education, Experiential Learning, and Pedagogical Plans etc. wherever possible."

It further informs, "Before making annual pedagogical plan to ensure curriculum transaction for optimal learning, it is desirable that the Head of the School may take a session with all the teachers on the important topics covered in initial pages of the curriculum document as well as the topics covered under subject-wise syllabus."

Sample Question Papers to be out soon

CBSE in the circular mentioned that the sample question papers with detailed design of the question paper has not been uploaded yet but will be out on CBSE’s website in due course of time. All the CBSE affiliated schools will have to share the curriculum available on this link including initial pages to all the teachers and students.

CBSE two-term pattern

Due to the COVID situation and fear of lockdown, the CBSE divided the 2022 final exams into two terms. CBSE term 1 exam 2022 has been conducted in November-December, 2021. The term 2 exams are scheduled for April-May, 2022. The board followed this pattern to ensure that the board is left with at least one exam at the end of the academic session to prepare the results.