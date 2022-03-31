Last Updated:

CBSE Students Demand 30:70 Weightage Of Term-I & Term-II Marks For Classes 10, 12 Results

CBSE students preparing for board exams are demanding more weightage Term-II while preparing the final results for classes 10 and 12.

Students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) boards exams are demanding more weightage for Term-II exams while preparing the final results for classes 10 and 12. The CBSE recently declared the results for Term-I exams, following which students got upset as many alleged that the schools adopted "unfair means and malpractices" while marking. The students are now taking to social media with their grievances and are requesting CBSE to reduce Term-I weightage for said classes. 

Students demand a 30:70 weightage

Unhappy with their Term-I marks, students and even teachers are demanding that the first term exams should have only 30% weightage as opposed to 70% for Term-II exams. Many students have claimed that they witnessed widescale cheating during Term-I exams and said that this was unfair to those who honestly studied. As of now, CBSE has taken no decision over the weightage for marks scored in Term-I and Term-II. In a circular released on March 11, the board had said that the weightage will be decided at the time of the declaration of Term II result and the final performance will be calculated accordingly. It was being said earlier that the marks distribution could be 50% for each term. 

This comes after a private school had recently written to CBSE about reducing the weightage of the Term I examination for the 2021-2022 session for both classes 10 and 12. Addressing a letter to CBSE Chairperson Vineet Joshi, National Progressive Schools' Conference (NPSC) had also said that the Term-I weightage should be 20-30% while for Term-II it should be 70-80%.

 "It was observed that during the Term I examinations, which were conducted at the home centres, many schools adopted unfair means and malpractices. Consequently, many students of these schools scored full marks in most of the subjects. We are sure that CBSE must also have received a similar feedback on this issue," the NPSC said in its letter. The CBSE, in 2021, had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year and the date sheet for the Term-2 exams has already been released. 

