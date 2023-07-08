CBSE Supplementary Exam Admit Card Out, Direct Link And Steps To Download Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for classes 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2023. Candidates who have registered for the supplementary exams can get their admit cards from their respective schools. School principals have to download the admit cards for their students using their School ID and provide them to the respective students after putting their signs and stamp. Private students can directly download their admit cards from the official website.

CBSE supplementary exams will begin on July 17. For class 10th, the exam will continue for 6 days and conclude on July 22. The CBSE class 12 supplementary exam will be held only for one day on July 17. Candidates who could not pass an exam or wanted to improve their scores were allowed to apply for the CBSE supplementary exams.

How to download CBSE supplementary exam admit card 2023 (Regular Students)

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Go to the LOC portal (direct link mentioned above)

Log in using your School ID and password

Download the admit cards

Take the printouts of all admit cards

Put the sign and stamp of your school and provide it to the students.

How to download CBSE supplementary exam admit card 2023 (PrivateStudents)