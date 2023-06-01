Last Updated:

CBSE Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2023 For Classes 10, 12 OUT, Registrations Begin Today

CBSE has released the date sheet for conducting class 10th and class 12th supplementary exams 2023. Registration begins today. See full details here.

Board Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
CBSE

Image: PTI


The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)  has released the date sheet for conducting class 10th and class 12th supplementary exams 2023. Candidates who could not pass an exam or want to improve their scores can apply for the CBSE supplementary exams. The exams will begin on July 17. 

Direct link for CBSE Class 10 supplementary exam date sheet 

Direct link for CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam date sheet 

The registrations for class 10th and 12th candidates can be done from today, June 1. Schools will have to log in using their school ID and register for their students. Candidates can appear for the exams for up to two subjects only. The last date to apply is June 15 without late fees. 

READ | CBSE begins free tele-counselling after class 10, 12 results; Check helpline number here

The registration fee for schools in India is Rs 100, while for Nepal schools it is Rs 1000, and Rs 2000 for other countries. The schools will have to submit the list of candidates by June 15. However, schools that submit the list from June 16 to 17 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 2000 per student. 

READ | 'One exam doesn't define a person's ability': Education Minster on CBSE Board exam results

Check official notice and detailed instructions here.

How to submit LOC for supplementary exam

  • Step 1: Generate a list of candidates placed in the compartment category from the school login
  • Step 2: Select the roll number and the subject of the students who want to appear in the exam
  • Step 3: Note the generated application ID
  • Step 4: Pay the application fee
  • Step 5: Download the confirmation page of registration. 
READ | CBSE class 12 results: Girls outshine boys; pass percentage down from last year
READ | CBSE opens re-evaluation, rechecking portal for classes 10, 12; Here's how to apply
READ | CBSE official commits suicide in UP's Ghaziabad

Get the latest updates on Board Exams at Republic World here.

COMMENT