CBSE Supplementary Exams 2023: Practical Exam Dates Announced, Full Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for conducting supplementary practical exams for classes 10 and 12. Candidates who could not pass any practical exam and registered for the supplementary exams can check the important notice and schedule released by CBSE on the official website- cbse.gov.in. As per the schedule, the CBSE supplementary practical exam will be held from July 6 to 20.

CBSE Practical Supplementary Exams 2023

For regular students, the practical exams will be held in their respective schools. However, for private students, it will be held in the exam centre fixed by the board for supplementary theory exams. Students should contact their school/centre before July 6 with their results and admit card. Schools have been directed to upload the marks of the practical exams on the same day after the completion of the exam. Marks once uploaded will be final.

While Class 10 students will get an opportunity to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary exam, Class 12 students will get the chance to improve their scores in one subject. It must be noted that CBSE has decided to change the nomenclature of the 'compartment' exam to 'supplementary' exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020.

CBSE has already released the date sheet for conducting classes 10th, and 12th theory supplementary exams. The exams will begin on July 17. The registration window closed on June 15. The registration fee for schools in India was Rs 100, while for Nepal schools it was Rs 1000, and Rs 2000 for other countries.