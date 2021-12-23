CBSE Term 1 Exam Ends, Here's How Results Will Be Prepared & Distributed

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education term one board exams are over now. With exam being over, candidates are waiting for CBSE result. Many questions are being raised by candidates. Most frequently asked amongst them is 'Will the students get the marksheet?'. This question is being raised by many candidates as from the academic year 2021-2022, CBSE has shifted to the two-term board-exam pattern. This year CBSE followed a different pattern among which candidates had to take CBSE Major exam and minor exam.

CBSE Term I Result

Candidates should know that the CBSE will not release marksheet. However, the board will be checking the OMR sheets and will share the marks with the students of classes 10 and 12. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories after the first term exam. The final results and marksheets will only be released after the CBSE Term 2 board exam ends. CBSE will add the scores secured by candidates in both terms to prepare the result. CBSE will conduct the Term 2 board examinations in the month of March-April 2022 and will have a mix of subjective and objective-type questions.

The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education Classes 10, 12 Term 1 exams 2022 is expected to be declared in the first week of January 2022. However, the board has not announced any particular dates for the declaration of results. Notably, the schools were earlier informed that the CBSE Classes 10, 12 term 1 results will be released soon after the completion of exams. CBSE released notification related to CBSE paper evaluation in December second week. Highlights of the same can be checked here.

CBSE paper evaluation: Official announcement