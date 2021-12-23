Last Updated:

CBSE Term 1 Exam Ends, Here's How Results Will Be Prepared & Distributed

CBSE Term 1 exam has been concluded. Class 10 and 12 students are raising questions about whether mark sheets will be released or not. Check details here.

CBSE

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education term one board exams are over now. With exam being over, candidates are waiting for CBSE result. Many questions are being raised by candidates. Most frequently asked amongst them is 'Will the students get the marksheet?'. This question is being raised by many candidates as from the academic year 2021-2022, CBSE has shifted to the two-term board-exam pattern. This year CBSE followed a different pattern among which candidates had to take CBSE Major exam and minor exam. 

CBSE Term I Result

Candidates should know that the CBSE will not release marksheet. However, the board will be checking the OMR sheets and will share the marks with the students of classes 10 and 12. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories after the first term exam. The final results and marksheets will only be released after the CBSE Term 2 board exam ends. CBSE will add the scores secured by candidates in both terms to prepare the result. CBSE will conduct the Term 2 board examinations in the month of March-April 2022 and will have a mix of subjective and objective-type questions.

The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education Classes 10, 12 Term 1 exams 2022 is expected to be declared in the first week of January 2022. However, the board has not announced any particular dates for the declaration of results. Notably, the schools were earlier informed that the CBSE Classes 10, 12 term 1 results will be released soon after the completion of exams. CBSE released notification related to CBSE paper evaluation in December second week. Highlights of the same can be checked here.

CBSE paper evaluation: Official announcement

  • Schools will be sent password mails first by the CBSE. The operation code will be sent at 10.45 a.m.
  • Centre Superintendent will ensure that all the students appearing in the examination are inside the examination centre latest by last entry time i.e. 10.45 a.m.
  • In case, any student is reaching late to the examination centre, she/he should be frisked properly
  • First of all, schools should ensure that question papers should be printed within the stipulated period and accordingly, they should make the arrangement of equipment required for printing.
  • In case, there is any delay in the start of the examination,  the students should be given additional time equal to the lost time
  • The practice of evaluation on the same day in the examination centre is being stopped from 16.12.2021 onwards.
  • All the Centre Superintendents will pack and seal the OMR  sheets within 15 minutes after the examination is over in the presence of the Observer.
  • The Centre Superintendent and Observer will sign on the sealed parcel and will mention the time of packing also.   Once OMRs are packed & sealed, the same will be dispatched to the concerned Regional Office.
  • After dispatch, the receipt of dispatch will also be uploaded as per practice.
