CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 To Be Declared Tomorrow? Here's What We Know So Far

CBSE term 1 result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced the CBSE term 1 result date. However, it is being speculated that the results will be out by Sunday or by mid-week. Once released, registered students who took the term 1 exam will be able to check the result link on the official website. The steps which they will have to follow to download the results have been attached below.

Official websites to check CBSE results

cbseresults.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here is how to check scores on official website

In order to check CBSE Result 2021, students should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, candidates should look for the link which reads CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022

Candidates will then be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

Post logging in, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through it, download the result and also take its printout for future references

How will scorecards be prepared?

The Class 10 or 12 CBSE result scorecard of term 1 will mention the marks obtained in each of the papers

The final result will be released after the end of term 2.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results on DigiLocker: Here's how to check

Once results are released, go to the official website digilocker.gov.in.

Enter your mobile number or Aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin that was created during registration

Click on the scorecard download link to check results

Enter the required information and download your result.

CBSE releases Term 2 dates

CBSE has released the Board exam term two schedule. The term II board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will begin from April 26, 2022. As scheduled, this time the board exams will be conducted in offline mode.