CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: 'Class 10th, 12th Evaluation Process Impacted Due To COVID'

CBSE Term 1 Result: Students from Central Board of Secondary Education who took the class 10th or 12th term I exam are eagerly waiting for results. To be noted that till now, no official date for releasing CBSE 12th result or CBSE 10th result 2021 has been announced by the Board. In a recent move, a CBSE official has told a media organisation that the evaluation process of both classes 10 and 12 exams is ongoing. It was also shared that the Board will be reviewing the evaluation process next week. The official, when being asked about the result date said, "The Covid-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations.”

After it is released, students will be able to access the scorecards on the official websites. List of official websites on which results will be checked has been attached below. Students will be able to check it through SMS, UMANG app, and through DigiLocker app too.

Websites to check term 1 scores

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: How to check on official websites

Registered candidates will have to go to any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, look for the link which reads CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022

Candidates will then be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth

Post logging in, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candiadtes should download the result and also take its printout for future references

Here is how to check results via SMS

CBSE results may also be available through SMS. Students will be able to check results by registering their phone numbers. The SMS could be sent individually for both 10th and 12th classes.

CBSE Term 2 exam

Students should know that CBSE will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. The date sheet for term 2 has not been announced yet. However, it has been announced that the exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.